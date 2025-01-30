APM Terminals Awards Scholarships to 45 undergraduate students in Apapa

APM Terminals Apapa, Nigeria’s largest container terminal, has awarded scholarships to 45 undergraduate students from its host community, Apapa, as part of its corporate social responsibility and its unwavering commitment to education and youth development.

The beneficiaries, undergraduates from public universities across the country, were honoured at a ceremony held in Lagos on Tuesday. Additionally, scholarships were awarded to the children of five front-line employees of the company.

Chairman, Apapa Local Government, Hon. Idowu Senbanjo and Terminal Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen with the beneficiaries of the APM Terminals Apapa Scholarship Award at the scholarship awards presentation ceremony in Apapa, Lagos, on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Terminal Manager Steen Knudsen highlighted APM Terminals Apapa’s dedication to making a lasting impact in the community. He emphasised the company’s belief in education as a key driver of progress, noting that the initiative aligns with its mission of improving lives and fostering development in the societies it operates.

Knudsen announced the company’s ambition to expand the scholarship program significantly. He said;

Today, we are supporting 45 students, but our vision is to grow this number to over 250 students within the next 4-5 years. Education is the foundation of the future, and we are proud to contribute to shaping the next generation of leaders.

The company’s contributions extend beyond scholarships. APM Terminals Apapa has a rich history of supporting education in its host community, including the renovation and upgrading of Randle Secondary School, Apapa. This investment provided the school with modern facilities, ensuring an improved learning environment for students.

In addition to its focus on education, the company is driving other impactful initiatives. Knudsen revealed plans to launch a technical training program for female mechanics in collaboration with the Lady Mechanic Initiative, a non-governmental organisation established in 2004 to empower vulnerable girls/women, equipping them with skills to become certified professionals.

Also speaking at the scholarship award ceremony, the Head of People Function, APM Terminals Nigeria, Uzoma Ben-Ude, encouraged the beneficiaries to strive for excellence and make the most of the opportunities provided. She emphasised the importance of boldness and hard work in achieving success.

Senior People Business Partner and Scholarship Program Lead, APM Terminals Apapa, Omolara Olatunbosun described the scholarship as not just a recognition of the awardees’ academic achievements, but also a testament to their character and drive to achieve more. She said;

It was clear that each of them was deeply committed to securing this scholarship, and their determination was inspiring. Out of over 150 applicants, they stood out for their resilience and perseverance

The Chairman of Apapa Local Government, Hon. Idowu Senbanjo, commended APM Terminals Apapa for its contributions and urged other companies in the area to emulate the initiative. She advised the students to take their studies seriously and use the scholarship as a springboard for success.

The Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex Apapa, represented by the Port Legal Adviser, Maxwell Maduakolam, praised APM Terminals’ commitment to education and urged the students to remain diligent.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed heartfelt gratitude to APM Terminals Apapa for the support. Ebuwa Ekin-noma Blessing described the scholarship as a life-changing opportunity, while Lagos State University student Ige Akindenuola said the initiative would yield great results for the recipients and their communities.

National Open University of Nigeria student Nansoh Melody echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging the scholarship’s positive impact on her education.

APM Terminals Apapa Scholarship Award Ceremony in Apapa, Lagos, on Tuesday.

APM Terminals Apapa is the largest container terminal in Nigeria, serving as a critical gateway for imports and exports in West Africa. The company is dedicated to providing world-class port services, with a focus on safety, efficiency, and reliability.

Through its sustained commitment to education, youth empowerment, and community development, APM Terminals Apapa continues to set a high standard for corporate social responsibility in Nigeria.