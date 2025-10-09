1xBet Nigeria app for Android is back on Google Play!

Exciting news for all 1xBet in Nigeria customers – the official mobile app of the betting company is back on Google Play! You can now once again install and update the best app for sports betting and gambling, the 1xBet ng app, directly from the official Android store.

How to install the 1xBet Nigeria app

To download 1xBet app Nigeria apk on your Android smartphone from Google Play, follow just three simple steps:

Open the Google Play app;

Type 1xBet into the search bar;

Go to the 1xBet ng app page and tap Install.

Once installed, you’ll have full access to all the powerful features of 1xBet in Nigeria!

How to get up to 17,725 NGN for installing the 1xBet ng app

And here’s the best part: by installing the 1xBet ng mobile app, you can get a generous bonus!

To claim it:

install the 1xBet ng app ;

fill in all personal details in your account settings;

click the Participate button on the App Bonus promo page;

place 10 bets of at least 1,773 NGN each on any sports events using the 1xBet ng app;

receive a free bet equal to the average value of your 10 bets, up to 17,725 NGN!

To wager the bonus, you just need to place the entire amount on an accumulator with three or more sports events in Prematch or Live mode.

Advantages of the 1xBet Nigeria app

The app offers all the features of the 1xBet in Nigeria website, including an extensive betting line with top odds, free live match broadcasts, and leading casino games – all right at your fingertips!

The 1xBet Nigeria app comes with an intuitive interface that adapts to any screen size. It runs smoothly, uses minimal internet traffic, and consumes very little battery power. Your personal data and funds are securely protected with advanced encryption protocols.

After you download 1xBet app Nigeria apk on your Android smartphone, you can quickly and easily make deposits and withdrawals through the most popular payment methods, while also joining a variety of promos with exciting prizes.

Install the 1xBet Nigeria app right now and step into the world of mobile betting!

About 1xBet

1xBet is an international company with 18 years of experience in betting and gambling, and one of the leading bookmakers in Africa. The brand actively supports African sports and is an official partner of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and all its tournaments. Globally, 1xBet partners with FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, FIBA, Volleyball World, and many other renowned clubs and organizations. In Africa, customers place bets on thousands of sports events and play popular casino games from top providers. The company’s website and app are available in 73 languages. 1xBet has repeatedly been nominated for and won prestigious professional awards, including Sportsbook of the Year in Africa at the SiGMA Africa Awards and Affiliate Company of the Year at the International Gaming Awards 2024. Each month, more than 3 million players worldwide visit the 1xBet platform.