Mindfulness exercises you can try for stress relief

If you've been acquainted with the wellness world, chances exist you've heard more than enough about mindfulness exercises - a practice that reduces stress, improves concentration, and promotes compassion.

Mindfulness is a way of focusing your attention on the present so that you become aware of the experiences you're having in the present world. You might have heard so much about the benefits of mindfulness exercises.

You've probably tried it before using apps and guiding video sessions. But what you probably don't know is that these exercises are also beneficial for stress relief. In fact, it's one of the most significant benefits of mindfulness exercise.

Studies show its potential to reduce stress as the primary reason it's often recommended for treating insomnia and other sleeping conditions.

Now that we've established the benefits of mindfulness exercise, the next question is how to use it for stress relief. Here are some proven tips for chilling out the next time everything seems clogged up and stressful.

Three minutes of breathing space

This exercise’s popularity is primarily due to how quickly it can be completed. It literally takes three minutes. It's also very easy:

Stop after three minutes and repeat the process for as much as you have the time.

Dishwasher

If you're like me, washing dishes will definitely wear you out. But I've learned over time to convert this once burdensome task into a mindful exercise that makes me aware of my environment. It may seem like nothing, but it's really helping to relax your mind’s muscles while clearing your head to think better.

To practice:

Ask yourself how warm or cold the water is. What does the sponge feel like, and what smell do I perceive?

If your mind drifts off at any point, don't fret. It's your brain doing what it's programmed to do, which ultimately helps you relax better.

Eat mindfully

Mindful eating is about fully engaging all your senses to savour and enjoy the food. Instead of rushing your food, take the time to notice the smell, taste, and texture of what you're eating.