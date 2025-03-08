IWD: Time management hacks for busy moms

Hey, it's International Women's Day, and what better way to celebrate women than to talk about how they can thrive in today's competitive society?

It's even more challenging when you have to combine your mom's duty with the stress of pursuing a successful career.

But does that not make you a superhero? Of course, it does - the ability to take care of a home while still focusing on your career.

Dear busy mom, we see and appreciate all your sacrifices. It's wonderful how you step up, get things done, and stay present every step of the way.

We want to give you our own little push because you truly deserve all the support you can get through this overwhelming journey.

ALSO READ: Meet 5 Nigerian female celebrities who have fought for social change

What better way to do this than to help you out of the time trap? This article offers effective time management hacks tailored to help busy moms stay focused and organized.

Get enough sleep

Is that a counterproductive tip? I mean, you're already trying to manage the little time you have. Now we're telling you to sleep some more.

The truth is that moms often get so busy with life that they fail to prioritize sleep. When you continue losing sleep for several years, it soon begins to take a toll on you. That is why you'll sometimes find yourself battling with fatigue, as well as feelings of guilt and loneliness.

There are many effective tips for catching up on lost hours of sleep. For instance, you can time your nap so it falls during your baby's nap times. You can also create and stick to a sleep routine that allows you to get all the sleep you'll need.

Plan your day

As a mom, you'll always struggle with time running away at the speed of light. Once you wake up in the morning, you'll find yourself alternating between chores and taking care of your kids until it's night again.

The cycle goes on for days until you find a way to manage your time. Well, here's a simple tip to deal with this common problem: plan your day!

Trust us, planning out your day can help you achieve so much. Fortunately, many available apps can help you plan your day. Just find the right one and stick to using it diligently.

ALSO READ: 10 ways to identify a happy mum

Set achievable goals

Motherhood comes with so many responsibilities. Suddenly, you're faced with so many tasks that your personal goals get drowned out. You don't want to sacrifice your ambitions on the altar of motherhood, and that's why adequate planning is so important.

Start your day by setting achievable goals. This way, you can stop at some point to see how you're doing with your plan so far.

Learn delegation

You'll kill yourself if you think you can do everything by yourself. Learn to share responsibilities with your partner and everybody at home.