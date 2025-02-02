Dealing With Motion Sickness? 5 useful tips to help you travel without feeling sick

Choose your seat wisely: the best way to deal with motion sickness is to choose a seat that suits your brain best. If possible, avoid sitting at the back of the vehicle. Stay as close to the window as possible and allow as much ventilation as possible into the car.

Drink plenty of water before and during your trip. Dehydration and headaches can trigger motion sickness in people prone to it.

Try preventive medicine. Yes, medications like Dramamine and Benadryl can significantly reduce the possibility of motion sickness. Before your trip, talk to a pharmacist about your situation and have them prescribe the best medicine for you. Some of these medicines can cause dizziness, so avoid them if you'll be driving.

Eat a well-balanced meal before your trip. Well-balanced meals can help settle your stomach. Acidic and greasy foods can cause significant upset, leading to nausea and the urge to vomit.