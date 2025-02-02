Dealing With Motion Sickness? 5 useful tips to help you travel without feeling sick

Have you ever stepped out of a boat or dropped out of a car only to feel very awful and nauseous? That urge to throw up is called motion sickness.
I've been there before, so I know how horrible it can be, especially when you have to pass through the frustrating Lagos traffic to work every day. It makes movements terrifying!
But the truth is that you can do something about it. In fact, there are so many proven steps you can take to prevent motion sickness. Here are five tips that helped me deal with mine.
ALSO READ: Here's how you can beat motion sickness
Choose your seat wisely: the best way to deal with motion sickness is to choose a seat that suits your brain best. If possible, avoid sitting at the back of the vehicle. Stay as close to the window as possible and allow as much ventilation as possible into the car.
Drink plenty of water before and during your trip. Dehydration and headaches can trigger motion sickness in people prone to it.
Try preventive medicine. Yes, medications like Dramamine and Benadryl can significantly reduce the possibility of motion sickness. Before your trip, talk to a pharmacist about your situation and have them prescribe the best medicine for you. Some of these medicines can cause dizziness, so avoid them if you'll be driving.
Eat a well-balanced meal before your trip. Well-balanced meals can help settle your stomach. Acidic and greasy foods can cause significant upset, leading to nausea and the urge to vomit.
Try distracting yourself with activities like listening to music: plug in your headphones, relax and enjoy a cool playlist as the driver navigates potholes and police checkpoints.
If your motion sickness persists after you try these steps, it's probably a symptom of an underlying condition. Talk to a medical practitioner about it, and they can offer personalised treatment.