5 things parents do early enough for their kids to set them up for success

Parenting is a full-time job. Unfortunately, there's no university course anywhere that teaches successful parenting.

So, parents are often left with the task of fashioning out ways to train their kids by themselves. One aspect we often see parents asking about is how they can put their kids on the path to success.

We did the heavy lifting by studying the childhood and family background of the most successful people around the world. What did their parents do, and what habits did they build in them?

Here's a list of five things you can do for and around your kids to set them up for success in today's Nigerian society.

ALSO READ: 5 things parents should not discuss in front of their kids

Teach them to do home chores

Yes, you can have housemaids and servants, but that's not to say your kids shouldn't do anything at all. Remember how doing chores as a kid made you learn self-dependence and self-discipline? These are important characteristics you want in your kids from a young age.

Maintain good morals as a parent

Several studies show children from peaceful homes fare better than those from chaotic homes. Morally bankrupt parents typically rub off their wrongdoings on their children, setting them up for failure. So, you know what to do - develop good morals for your and your children's sake.

Take education seriously

We're not even talking about their education yet. You'd also have to take your education seriously. In fact, studies show mothers who attend college are more likely to raise children who will complete college. If you want to raise successful children, you must lead by example. What better way to lead than showing them how important education is to them?

Take play seriously

Play is so important for building character in children that even UNICEF recommends it. However, you can also use their playtime to teach them valuable life lessons. Engaging in imaginative free play, like pretending a train travels through space, can spark creativity as children learn to translate their imaginations into reality.

Set limits and be consistent with discipline