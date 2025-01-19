5 productivity hacks every remote worker should know

As nice as the idea of working from home sounds, it definitely comes with its struggles. Isn't remote working supposed to be more convenient? After all, it allows you to make the best of your personal space.
But it's not always like that and that's why you'd often see remote workers complain about productivity issues.
While it makes sense to work from your personal space, without facing the bustle of jumping on several taxi drops to the office, you can also get immersed and distracted by the littlest things. In such cases, maintaining a high level of productivity becomes difficult.
However, with certain levels of self-discipline, and a few tweaks here and there, you can achieve all the focus you need to remain as productive as you'll need. Here are a few productivity hacks every remote worker should consider trying.
Start early: Plan out your day from the night before and stick to everything in your plan irrespective of circumstances. Don't make the mistake of pushing some of the tasks in your schedule to accommodate unplanned tasks. Start answering emails and notifications as soon as you wake up. Thankfully, you can do most of these things on your PC, so that takes away the delay of queuing for taxis or walking to the office. Just get up and straight to work.
Create and use a workspace: the casual feeling that comes with working from home can cause you to feel too comfortable with time. The feeling of dressing up and sitting behind a table can bring urgency to tasks. You can even find co-working spaces to eliminate the clumsiness that comes with feeling isolated while working.
Learn to prioritize: make a list of tasks every morning starting from the most important to the least important. This way, you can tick off every completed task, until the last one. The work here is deciding what task is a priority and which isn't.
Maintain a good work-life balance: be intentional about creating an after-work routine. It can be anything from making a quick meal, taking a shower, or enjoying time with your family. The goal is to spend time completely away from work, so you can nourish and rejuvenate yourself.
A big no to multitasking: we often get carried away thinking that doing many things at once can make us productive. But the truth is that multitasking doesn't do you any good. While it seems like it's helping you, it burns you up over time, diminishing the quality of your task.
So you see? There are so many things you can do to improve productivity. There are tons of productivity tools and apps you can also download. Just make sure you take the process gradually but consistently.