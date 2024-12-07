5 illnesses most rampant during harmattan and how to avoid them

The harmattan season, marked by dry, dusty winds and fluctuating temperatures, often ushers in a host of health challenges.

From respiratory issues to skin irritations, the harmattan can take a toll on our well-being if precautions are not taken.

Here are five common illnesses associated with harmattan and practical tips to prevent them.

1. Respiratory Infections

The dusty and dry air during harmattan significantly increases the prevalence of respiratory problems like asthma, bronchitis, and pneumonia. The fine dust particles irritate the respiratory tract, triggering coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath.

Prevention Tips:

- Use face masks when outdoors to filter out dust particles.



- Keep windows closed to prevent dust from settling indoors.



- Use a humidifier or place bowls of water in rooms to maintain indoor humidity.



- Stay hydrated to keep your respiratory tract moist.

2. Cold and Flu

Sudden temperature changes during harmattan weaken the immune system, making people more susceptible to colds and the flu. These illnesses are usually accompanied by sneezing, fever, and body aches.

Prevention Tips:

- Dress in layers to keep warm during the chilly mornings and evenings.



- Wash your hands frequently to reduce the spread of germs.



- Boost your immunity with a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

3. Dry Skin and Cracked Lips

The lack of moisture in the air often leads to dry, flaky skin, and cracked lips. If left untreated, these conditions can become painful and prone to infections.

Prevention Tips:

- Apply moisturizing lotions and lip balm regularly.



- Avoid hot showers, as they strip the skin of its natural oils.



- Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated from within.

4. Conjunctivitis (Pink Eye)

The dusty winds during harmattan can irritate the eyes, leading to conjunctivitis. This condition, characterized by redness, itching, and watery eyes, is both uncomfortable and highly contagious.

Prevention Tips:

- Wear protective glasses or goggles when outdoors.



- Avoid rubbing your eyes, especially with unwashed hands.



- Use lubricating eye drops to keep your eyes moist.

5. Sickle Cell Crisis

People with sickle cell anemia are at a higher risk of experiencing a crisis during harmattan due to dehydration and cold weather. This can lead to severe pain and other complications.

Prevention Tips:

- Dress warmly to prevent exposure to cold.



- Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.



- Adhere to prescribed medications and maintain regular check-ups.