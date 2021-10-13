U.S. Embassy and Ministry of Culture and Arts Hold Regional Cultural Heritage Site Security Conference

The U.S. Embassy in Algeria and Algerian Ministry of Culture organized the conference, which was originally planned to take place in person, but was shifted to a virtual format due to COVID-19 considerations. American subject matter experts from the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ Art Crime Team, and Homeland Security each gave presentations at the conference, as did Algerian experts from the Algeria Antiquities National Museum, Algeria Maritime National Museum, Ahaggar National Park, and the National Office for the Management and Exploitation of Protected Cultural Property (OGEBC). Participants engaged in stimulating discussions on best practices to preserve cultural heritage sites, with the aid of simultaneous interpreting into Arabic and French.