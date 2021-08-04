UNMISS welcomes the swearing-in of members of Transitional National Legislature

The appointment of the country’s first female Speaker, Jemma Nunu Kumba, is also a notable achievement given the target set in the peace agreement for 35 percent representation for women in governance structures.

“It is very pleasing to see the new members sworn in and we look forward to the legislature becoming fully operational in the coming days,” said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Nicholas Haysom.

“We have every confidence that the members will tackle their busy legislative agenda with energy and enthusiasm given that there is still much work to meet the benchmarks set by the peace agreement.”