RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

UNMISS welcomes the swearing-in of members of Transitional National Legislature

Authors:

APO Importer

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan welcomes the swearing into office of 504 members of the Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly and 84 members of the Council of States as a positive step forward in the peace process.

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)
United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

The legislature is responsible for passing new laws and reforms that will help progress the full implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, including the permanent constitution-making process and preparations for elections at the end of the transitional period.

Recommended articles

The appointment of the country’s first female Speaker, Jemma Nunu Kumba, is also a notable achievement given the target set in the peace agreement for 35 percent representation for women in governance structures.

“It is very pleasing to see the new members sworn in and we look forward to the legislature becoming fully operational in the coming days,” said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Nicholas Haysom.

“We have every confidence that the members will tackle their busy legislative agenda with energy and enthusiasm given that there is still much work to meet the benchmarks set by the peace agreement.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Van Vicker drops stunning family portraits to mark 44th birthday (PHOTOS)

BBNaija 2021: Fans go wild as Tega lets Saga suck her boobs

Record Label sues Bella Shmurda for copyright infringement, breach of contract

Medical student runs out of class after discovering that practical corpse was a friend

I spent one year in American jail for drug trafficking – Veteran actress Kumiwaa

Gardener runs "mad" after lady he took home turned into goat: “I met the beautiful lady at market”

My boyfriend has dumped me after I had sex with company’s CEO to employ him – Lady cries

4 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual

Drone flies Funny Face’s ex-wife’s wedding ring at her white wedding (VIDEOS)