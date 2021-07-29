RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Tunisia - Conversation between Jean-Yves Le Drian and his Tunisian counterpart (28 July 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, had a conversation today with his Tunisian counterpart, MrOthman Jerandi, with whom he has been in close contact over recent days. He said the French authorities are following the situation in Tunisia with the closest attention.

France Diplomatie - Ministère de l'Europe et des Affaires étrangères
France Diplomatie - Ministère de l'Europe et des Affaires étrangères

He emphasized the importance of swiftly appointing a prime minister and forming a government capable of meeting Tunisians’ expectations, amid the crisis the country is going through. In this regard, he reiterated France’s support for Tunisians, particularly in the health field.

Recommended articles

M. Le Drian stressed the need to maintain calm and the rule of law, and to enable Tunisia’s democratic institutions to swiftly function normally again.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of France Diplomatie - Ministère de l'Europe et des Affaires étrangères.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to big 'joystick' (video)

How has Team Nigeria done so far at the Tokyo Olympics?

9-year-old allegedly identified as person who set Ebeano supermarket on fire

Secret billionaire? Jackie Appiah reportedly owns 7 houses in East Legon

4 Ghana police officers struggle to arrest strong driver who allegedly beat them (videos)

FG asks Nigerians in United States to register for NIN

Onyeka Onwenu blasts Obi Cubana's extravagant burial for mom, says she wants to be buried quietly

Mother of 10 loses 48 years marriage for denying husband sex

Van Vicker finally graduates from university after 24 years