RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

The United States Supports Electricity Modernization Project in Algeria

Authors:

APO Importer

The United States government has awarded a technical assistance grant to Algeria’s transmission system operator,Société Algérienne Gestionnaire du Réseau de Transport de l’Electricité(GRTE), to modernize its electricity grid, which will help Algeria transition toward renewable energy.

Embassy of the United States in Algiers, Algeria
Embassy of the United States in Algiers, Algeria

“We are proud to support this opportunity to not only bolster the bilateral relationship between our two countries, but also to join in the efforts to secure reliable, clean and renewable energy for the people of Algeria,” said Gautam Rana, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Algiers, during a Wednesday virtual signing ceremony.

In addition to the Chargé d’Affaires, GRTE representatives and representatives from the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) attended the ceremony. USTDA, which funded the technical assistance, links U.S. businesses to export opportunities by funding project preparation and partnership building activities that develop sustainable infrastructure and foster economic growth in partner countries such as Algeria.

The $588,100 in U.S. government assistance will help GRTE plan the development of an automated distributed control system which will allow it to integrate renewable energy from solar and wind sources into its grid. This system will increase the efficiency of GRTE’s grid while strengthening its management of Algeria’s distributed power generation resources.

“USTDA’s support of this project exemplifies our commitment to supporting climate-smart infrastructure around the globe,” said Enoh T. Ebong, USTDA’s Acting Director. “GRTE’s goal of a renewable energy future is a priority that USTDA is proud to support. USTDA’s assistance will also create opportunities for GRTE to benefit from cutting-edge American technologies as it embarks on its planned grid upgrades.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the United States in Algiers, Algeria.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Video of Legon student moaning loud goes viral as roommate films shock on her face (WATCH)

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

BBNaija 2021: Jaypaul unveils Cross' winning strategy

BBNaija 2021: Tega shares stunning revelation about her deceased dad

5 reasons breasts sag

Buhari sacks Minister of Power, Minister of Agriculture

'I'll scatter everything' - Annie Idibia threatens as 2Face Idibia flees to the United States

Chocolate City announces MI Abaga's 11th studio project

INEC finally lists Ozigbo as PDP governorship candidate for Anambra election

Trending

Dubai Eases Travel Restrictions Ahead of Africa Oil Week in November 2021

Africa Oil Week

Kenyan Cabinet Secretaries Hon. John Munyes and Hon. Charles Keter Commit to African Energy Week in Cape Town

African Energy Chamber

UNESCO Director-General to attend International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Programme in Africa

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2021: Sonangol announces move from National Oil Company to Energy Company as it gears up for IPO

Energy Capital &amp; Power