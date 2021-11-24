Technip Energies Senegal Country Director Confirmed as Keynote Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition

Pliya’s wealth of experience in the African energy market will be of great value to the regionally focused conference, having worked over two decades in general management and business development in the energy and its affiliated industries. He has been at the helm of Technip Energies Senegal since 2017 and Vice President of Business Development in West and Central Africa since 2016. He is a graduate from the Institute of Economic and Accounting Techniques of Paris and holds a master’s degree in Management of the Paris School of Business as well as an Executive MBA from HEC Paris.

Technip Energies has over 60 years of experience in construction and energy projects delivery, assisting major IOCs and NOCs with a wide variety of products and services. Moreover, as a champion of the energy transition, Technip Energies has solidified its position as a leader in the production and management of liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, and ethylene. In Senegal, Technip Energies is currently in charge of upgrading the SAR-owned Mbao refinery and has been awarded the contract for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

“We are honored to host Franck Pliya as a keynote speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021. Technip Energies has been a valuable partner in unlocking Senegal’s energy potential, as such we look forward to hearing his perspectives on the company’s strategies to make Senegal a key player in West Africa’s energy sector at this year’s event,” stated Sandra Jeque, International Conference Director, Energy Capital & Power.

In response to growing demand for renewable power and increasing interest by international stakeholders to invest, develop, and succeed in Africa, Energy Capital & Power will host the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition on December 16th and 17th. Focused on enhancing regional partnerships, spurring investment and development in the oil, gas and power sectors, the conference will unite regional international stakeholders with African opportunities, serving as a growth-oriented platform for Africa’s energy sector.

