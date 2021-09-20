Steyn City Celebrates another World Class Facility

Eager to add to these accolades, developers Steyn City Properties continue the pursuit of their objective of entrenching Steyn City as the undisputed best lifestyle estate not only in South Africa, but in the world; a goal which is now one step closer following the launch of the lagoon.

The Steyn City Lagoon powered by GAST Clearwater™ promises to turn every day at Steyn City into a holiday. The facility makes it possible for residents to take full advantage of Johannesburg’s sunny summers by bringing a coastal lifestyle to the development: With every form of water-based entertainment available – from pedalos to SUPs, kayaks, water slides, beach volleyball, beach-style sand pits and a zero depth water feature perfect for toddlers and the Laguna kiosk serving out beach-style treats like gelato ice cream and cocktails – residents will never be stuck for a way to spend the weekends and holidays.

The Lagoon caters to the many residents who enjoy Steyn City’s orientation towards a lifestyle rooted in wellness and leisure, too: measuring an impressive 300 metres in length, swimming just six lengths is the equivalent of 1,6 kilometres, making it ideal for triathletes and serious swimmers.

“Our partnership with GAST Clearwater™ means that our residents can enjoy swimming in chemical free, clear crystalline waters whenever they wish,” notes Giuseppe Plumari, CEO of Steyn City Properties.

GAST Clearwater™ is similarly pleased by the partnership. “We’re very proud of this project, making it possible for Steyn City residents to enjoy the fun of the coast without driving to the sea!” says Dr Kevin Gast, chairman of the GAST Group. He adds that a GAST Clearwater™ can be built in and around any property development, adding significant economic and social value to the developer, while breakthrough green technology makes it possible to create facilities of this extraordinary size. “Without compromising on sustainability, GAST’s clearwater bodies of water are cost effective, requiring little maintenance and little in the way of chemical and energy requirements, too, “Dr Gast says. GAST was founded in 1961 and operates in over 36 countries worldwide, providing breakthrough water purification and water treatment technologies.

The opening of the lagoon came hot on the heels of Steyn City’s recent opening of their seven star Ultimate Helistop, which offers residents and non-residents alike the opportunity to charter or schedule a flight for their convenience and luxury. This augments the vast array of high calibre amenities on offer, including an 18-hole Nicklaus design championship golf course and award winning clubhouse, world class Equestrian Centre (with its own clubhouse), indoor aquatic centre, fully-equipped gym, outdoor exercise stations, a 45km floodlit promenade for running and walking and 50km MTB trail.

