RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Official Launching of USAID-Sponsored Community-Led Monitoring Project for Effective Elimination of User Fees for HIV Patients in Cameroon

Authors:

APO Importer

On August 10, 2021, with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID/Cameroon), the Cameroon Ministry of Public Health, alongside other partners, officially launched the Community-Led Monitoring Project in Yaoundé.This project is implemented by the Cameroonian network of organizations for people living with HIV (Recap+) which received a grant of CFA 780,470,000 (USD $1.4 million) from the U.S. Government to improve community participatory monitoring systems for HIV services over the next three years in 147 health districts across the 10 regions of Cameroon.

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

During the ceremony, Prof. Louis Richard Njock, Secretary General of the Ministry of Public Health, renewed Cameroon’s engagement to eliminate HIV user fees in Cameroon and place beneficiaries at the center of health policies.Dr. Jose Tchofa, USAID/Cameroon Health Office Director, highlighted that ‘‘this project complements the U.S. Government’s larger scale health assistance to Cameroon through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).The project will help reduce HIV infection and transmission, ensure all HIV-positive beneficiaries are retained in care, and improve the health and well-being of children living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.’’ The U.S. Government remains committed to supporting Cameroon to end HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido announces acting role in new Hollywood movie

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Armed robbers took “the groundnut” student “was eating" & advised him to avoid bad groups

Sports Minister says the athlete who complained about having only one kit at the Olympics embarrassed Nigeria

Man takes female friend to construction site & uses her as labourer after she asked for money

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

Army to free 2 senior Boko Haram bomb experts after rehabilitation

‘Yes, I smoke weed sometimes and so what’ - Abena Korkor fires back at A-Plus