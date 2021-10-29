Newly deployed UNMISS peacekeepers from Ghana pledge to serve for peace in Unity state

There was music and cultural performances, but most importantly, it was a realistic induction for all peacekeepers.

“The UNMISS mandate requires us to protect civilians and be agile and dynamic in our response to any conflict,” revealed Lieutenant-Colonel Michael Mfum upon being inducted as the Commanding Officer for Ghanaian troops. “We have to be familiar with the terrain, build relationships of trust with local communities as well as with authorities across the state. Our job is to make sure that we are an immediately recognizable protective presence for all community members, especially women and children.”

Coincidentally, the event took place on October 24, where the world came together to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the United Nations.

Recalling that the Organization was created in the wake of catastrophic world events that deeply scarred humanity at large, Lieutenant-Colonel Mfum’s solemn promise to uphold the UNMISS mandate is even more significant.

“We pledge that we will do our bit and always make efforts to go beyond the mandate to help bring relief to the tens of thousands of South Sudanese who have been grievously affected by conflict here. More importantly, we will put in our best efforts to ensure that we help them heal from past wounds and look forward to a peaceful, prosperous future.”