Nairobi-based YC graduate spreads wings to Nigeria for Core HR, Payroll, and Employer of record services

So far the company has 300+ active clients and processes $2.5m in monthly payroll disbursements to banks and mobile wallets.

“It is assuring to support companies like Flutterwave, Paystack, and Yoco to name a few, in their growth endeavors towards conquering the continent. I am confident that what we are building resonates with the pains of companies of different nature and continuously meets their needs as they grow” CEO/Co-founder Paul Kimani said.

“We believe Nigeria will be the key to unlocking immense potential for wide adoption, not only in West Africa but throughout Africa. Our solution cuts across similar sets of challenges we have seen in the Eastern hemisphere of the continent, therefore this is a chance to go big by all means legally-possible”. Paul added.

Workpay received $2.1m last year in seed funding to fully accelerate expansion to other markets, beginning with Nigeria. And are currently in the process of doing a Series A.

“In the next few months we will be progressively growing the team in Nigeria in various roles in business, customer support and others” Paul said.

“The platform is constantly improving. A few weeks ago we totally revamped our User interface for a better experience for our customers in terms of navigation, user journey, new features and an overly a nicer look. This has been done based on constant client feedback ensuring their pain points are fully considered.”

