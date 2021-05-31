More than 10 million cases of COVID-19 reported in WHO's Eastern Mediterranean Region

As of 30 May, almost 63% of all COVID-19 cases were reported from Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Pakistan and United Arab Emirates, and about 72% of total deaths were reported from Islamic Republic of Iran, Pakistan, Iraq, Egypt and Tunisia.

Controlling the pandemic across the Region has been challenging due to the emergence of new variants of the virus, COVID-19 fatigue, and the failure of many people to adhere to mask wearing, social distancing and other personal protective measures.

Some countries are opening up and easing travel and social restrictions, increasing the risk of a resurgence of cases. Governments need to monitor the impact of the relaxation of such measures on disease trends, and make adjustments accordingly.

In parallel, many countries are lagging behind in vaccination rates, with several countries across the Region only vaccinating less than one percent of their population. WHO is working with these countries and international partners to ensure a more equitable distribution of life-saving vaccines.

“We have very effective tools that can help us bring this pandemic to an end. We count on everyone – governments and individuals alike– to continue applying and observing the proven public health and social measures that we know work,” Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari added.

In efforts to control the pandemic, WHO’s Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean works closely with all countries in the Region to monitor the epidemiological situation, scale up surveillance and testing capacities, deliver medicines and medical supplies, support vaccinations, engage with partners for readiness and response, and conduct technical support missions to countries.