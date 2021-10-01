RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Meeting of Foreign Minister Mevl�t �avu?o?lu with Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, 30 September 2021

Authors:

APO Importer

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara on 30 September 2021 with Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union.

Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that during the meeting, our strategic relations with Africa, regional and global issues and the preparations of the III. Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit to be held on 17-18 December in Istanbul were discussed.

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Media files

Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

'I got into trouble with the government because of #Endsars' - Davido tells Trevor Noah in new interview

'I got into trouble with the government because of #Endsars' - Davido tells Trevor Noah in new interview

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

Lawmaker Obanikoro wants domiciliary accounts of Nigerians shut down to save Naira

Lawmaker Obanikoro wants domiciliary accounts of Nigerians shut down to save Naira

Mercy Eke spoils herself with 2nd house as fans gift her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School for her 28th birthday

Mercy Eke spoils herself with 2nd house as fans gift her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School for her 28th birthday

Trending

Equatorial Guinea Proposes Restructuring National Gas Company and National Oil Company with a potential merger

African Energy Chamber

U.S. Embassy Launches Law Enforcement Partnership with the Kingdom of Lesotho

U.S. Embassy in Lesotho

African Union partners with APO Group to Re-brand and Re-position Africa to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai

APO Group

With peace restored, Burundi president says poverty is the remaining threat

UN News