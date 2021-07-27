RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Meeting of Foreign Minister Mevl�t �avu?o?lu with Foreign Minister Robert Dussey of Togo, 26 July 2021

Authors:

APO Importer

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting on 26 July 2021 in Ankara with Robert Dussey, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Togolese Abroad of Togo.

Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that he was pleased to host his Togolese counterpart in Turkey for the second time this year and that they had discussed international and regional issues as well as our improving bilateral relations during the meeting.

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Media files

Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

9-year-old allegedly identified as person who set Ebeano supermarket on fire

President Buhari jets off to London to see his doctors

Van Vicker finally graduates from university after 24 years

Lady seen setting Ebeano supermarket on fire in Abuja

BBNaija 2021: All you need to know about the 22 housemates

Nigeria’s basketball team lose their opening game at Tokyo Olympic Games

Badagry Slave Route: Slaves passed these 5 notable stops on their journey of no return

5 things you must say goodbye to after you get married

Burna Boy, Davido, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Doja Cat, others announced for Global Citizen Live event