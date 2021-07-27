Meeting of Foreign Minister Mevl�t �avu?o?lu with Foreign Minister Robert Dussey of Togo, 26 July 2021

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that he was pleased to host his Togolese counterpart in Turkey for the second time this year and that they had discussed international and regional issues as well as our improving bilateral relations during the meeting.
Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting on 26 July 2021 in Ankara with Robert Dussey, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Togolese Abroad of Togo.
