Mali Violence Threatens Country's Survival, Warns UN Human Rights Expert

“A weakened and powerlessState is having difficulty assuming its proper role of protecting civilian populations in the face of armed groups that are swarming throughout the country”,he said.

‘Leap of faith’

The UN expertsaid that someMaliansexpressed serious doubts about the political will of the authorities to guarantee the security of civilians, especially in the regions most affected byconflict.

“This absolutely must change”, stressed Mr. Tine,underscoringthe need fora“national leap of faith and an unwavering commitment”by the authorities,alongwith the active support of their partners to“restore the authority of theState and ensure the protection of civilian populations”.

Deteriorating security

He expressed grave concernoverthefailure ofStatesecurityinstitutions, which have resultedin all-out attacks on civiliansby armedextremistssuch asJama'atNusrat al-IslamwalMuslimin,the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, and others consolidating their control over areas in the north andcentreof the country.

Moreover,these groupsare also expanding into southern regions,whilecommunal violence is increasing in central Mali.

Civilians inGao,Menakaand Timbuktuinthe north;Bandiagara,Douentza, Mopti, and Segouinthecentre;andKoutiala, San, and Sikassointhe southhave sufferedbasic human rightsviolations, and lost their lives.

As thedeteriorating respect for human rights is taking place in a context of widespread impunity for the perpetrators, the UN expert pushed the authoritiestogivethis“troubling issue…top priority”.

Lack of protection

Between 1 April and 30 June, the UNStabilization Mission in Mali(MINUSMA), documented at least 43 extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions committed by the Malian Defense and SecurityForces.

“It is disturbing thatcivilian populations are also suffering violence from the Malian defense and security forces that are supposed to protect them”, stated the UN expert.

And258rights abuseswereconductedbymilitias and armed groupsduringthe first seven months of this year, whichequal88 percent of thetotal number ofreportedincidentsin all of 2020.

Kidnappingsand violence

Abductions are also up dramatically, with435 documented in just the first six months of this year– five times as many as in all of 2019.

While theperpetratorsare primarily community-based armed groups and militias in central Mali,abductions have also been carried out by otherarmed groups.

Gang rapes and other violence against women isalso surging, as are attacks on so-called slaves, an issue the independent experthighlightedlast month.

Confronting authorities

Mr.Tinesaid he has raised his concernswiththe Malian Government:“I,therefore,invite the Malian authorities to live up to their commitments”, he said. “This will help to reassure and restore the confidence inState institutions by the civilian population and many interlocutors”.

The UN expert also met with high-level officials, includingthe Prime Ministerand ForeignMinister.

Deteriorating respect for human rights is taking place in a context of widespread impunity --UN expert

‘Unlawful’ detention

Mali has experienced two military coups over the past year, which have clouded efforts to restore an elected democratic government. Transitional authorities have pledged to respect a calendar which calls for elections next February.

“Iwas able to meet with former President BahN'Dawand former Prime MinisterMoctarOuanewho are still under house arrest”, hesaidanddiscussed with the Malian authorities“the unlawful nature of this situation and the need to end it as soon as possible”.

“We have taken note of the concrete steps taken by the Malian authorities towards their imminent release”, he added.

Investigation

Turning to the death of the detainee whoattemptedtoassassinateColonelAssimiGoïta,President of the Transition,theUN expert askedthe authorities to open a“thorough, rapid and impartial investigation in accordance with Mali's relevant international human rights obligations”.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN News.

Media files