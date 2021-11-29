Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa and The Beast, join hands as the organisation reaffirms its commitment to building South Africa's digital future

Facilitated by Roc Nation Sports, the partnership officially launched on 1 September and includes The Beast working with Liquid SA’s internal and external stakeholders.

“Tendai – The Beast is not only a national champion but also someone who embodies the African spirit of hard-work, determination and integrity. These are the same attributes and abilities that Liquid as an organisation stands for, not only do we believe in working with integrity and professionalism, but we are also here to generate a meaningful difference using our position to empower people in South Africa. Liquid and Tendai share the same values of leading with integrity along with a mutual vision for the future of this country, thus it was only logical for us to come together. Tendai is the perfect personification of what Liquid stands for – a responsible and respected leader and a changemaker”, remarks Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, South Africa reasoning Liquid’s partnership with The Beast.

Speaking on the partnership, Tendai Mtawarira said: “Innovation, integrity and leadership are key pillars of our society, so it gives me great pleasure to be joining a family with the same values that I hold. I look forward to helping to make a difference both internally and externally and to continue with the game-changing work the Liquid team has been doing. Technology is at the forefront for our current generation and there are still many without access and resources; it is up to us to make sure we make a positive and progressive impact for future generations.”

As a company, Liquid South Africa takes utmost pride in refining the new talent that joins them through such activities and events where people can learn from each other and grow harmoniously.

Liquid SA’s partnership with The Beast stands as a testimonial of the company’s relentless efforts towards working professionally with absolute honesty and integrity, thus setting the right leadership example by inspiring confidence and instilling progressive change in the country.

Watch the full video here: Liquid SA and The Beast partner to reaffirm commitment towards the South Africa's digital future – YouTube (https://bit.ly/3nXMEXf)

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies: Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a pan-African technology group present in more than 20 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with an extensive network covering over 100,000 km. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining network, Cloud and Cyber Security offerings through strategic partnerships with leading global players, innovative business applications, smart cloud services and world-class security on the African continent. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is now a comprehensive, one-stop technology group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector companies across the continent under several business units including Liquid Networks, Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security and Africa Data Centres.

