RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Korea to channel $600 million into energy investments alongside the African Development Bank

Authors:

APO Importer

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org), the Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Export-Import Bank of Korea have signed an agreement, under which Korea will provide $600 million in co-financing for energy projects alongside the African Development Bank.

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
African Development Bank Group (AfDB)

The Korea-Africa Energy Investment Framework (KAEIF) pact follows the signing on 28 May 2021 of a General Cooperation Agreement between the Bank and the Korean government. The KAEIF has a particular focus on renewable energy solutions in Africa, including generation, transmission, distribution, off-grid- and mini-grid, policy &amp; regulatory reform, energy efficiency and clean cooking projects.

Recommended articles

“The KAEIF demonstrates the close cooperation between the African Development Bank and the Republic of Korea on the development of Africa’s energy sector. KAEIF will provide much needed additional funding, to supplement the Bank’s financing, to support accelerated energy access and the continent’s just transition to clean energy,” said Dr. Kevin Kariuki, the African Development Bank’s Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth.

The Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance stressed that "similar to how the Korean Government prioritized the Green New Deal asits latest growth engine in the post COVID-19 landscape, the Facility is expected to help African countries transition to green energy while simultaneously improving access to energy."

KAEIF funds will also support project preparation, capacity building and knowledge-sharing activities through the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Trust Fund. Korea joined the African Development Fund and the Bank’s Capital in 1980 and 1982, respectively. In 2013, the Korean government set up KOAFEC as a conduit for contributions to multi-donor and special funds managed by the Bank.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media Contact: Olufemi Terry Communication and External Relations Department African Development Bank Email: o.terry@afdb.org

Technical Contact: Daniel Schroth Acting Director of the Renewable Energy Department African Development Bank

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Iyabo Ojo's daughter graduates from Babcock University

Adunni Ade opens up on being blacklisted from Nollywood for 3 Years

Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing react to TAMPAN suspension

After Burna Boy's third BET win and Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos,' could the face of Afrobeats change? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Check out photos of Tonto Dikeh and her new boo at his birthday party

Funsho Adeolu, Mary Remmy Njoku, Debo Macaroni criticize TAMPAN ban

Super TV CEO murder suspect begs for forgiveness, says she does not want to die

Dorime: Here is how Era's ‘Ameno’ became the soundtrack to wild nights in Nigeria’s club scene [Pulse Explainer]

Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie wonders why Nigerian ladies are obsessed with plastic surgery