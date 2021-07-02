RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Kenya names seven debutantes for Senegal clash

Brothers, Daniel Sikuta and Stephen Sakari start in the back-row as Kenya take on Senegal in Rugby Africa Cup Pool B action at 1300GMT at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday 3 July 2021.

There is also a start for Kabras Sugar utility back Jone Kubu, the Fijian born Kenyan who headlines a list of seven debutantes in the Simbas squad to face Senegal in Rugby Africa Cup Pool B action at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday 3 July 2021.

This will be the third meeting been the two sides. Their first meeting ended in a 22-7 win for Kenya during the 2009 Africa Cup in Safi, Morocco.

They last clashed in 2017, Kenya winning that Rugby Africa Gold Cup encounter 45-25 at the RFUEA Ground.

There are also debuts for former Kenya U20 internationals Andrew Siminyu and Bonface Ochieng, the Kabras duo of Brian Tanga and Bryceson Adaka, Top Fry Nakuru's Thomas Okeyo as well as Kenya sevens international Dan Sikuta’s younger brother Sakari.

This will be the Simbas first clash since defeating Zimbabwe 36-14 in the 2019 Victoria Cup in Nakuru.

Simbas match day 23

1. Andrew Siminyu (University of Johannesburg, South Africa - 0 caps)2. Griffin Musila (KCB- 5 caps),3. Ephraim Oduor (Kabras Sugar – 6 caps),4. Thomas Okeyo (Top Fry Nakuru - 0 caps),5. Davis Chenge (KCB - 26 caps),6. Joshua Chisanga (Kenya Harlequin - 31 caps) ,7. Daniel Sikuta (Kabras Sugar, Co-Captain - 15 caps),8. Stephen Sakari (Mwamba - 0 caps),9. Samson Onsomu ( Impala Saracens, Captain - 27 caps,10. Charles Kuka (Mwamba - 6 caps),11. Brian Tanga (Kabras Sugar - 0 caps),12. John Okoth (Top Fry Nakuru - 3 caps),13. Bryceson Adaka (Kabras Sugar - 0 caps),14. Darwin Mukidza (KCB - 28 caps),15. Jone Kubu – Kabras Sugar -0 caps) REPLACEMENTS 16. Bonface Ochieng (Kenya Harlequin - 0 caps), 17. Ian Njenga (Nondescripts- 2 caps),18. Patrick Ouko (KCB - 14 caps),19. George Nyambua (KabrasSugar - 22 caps),20. Elkeans Musonye (Impala Saracens - 16 caps),21. Samuel Asati (KCB- 1 cap),22. Dominic Coulson (University of Exeter - 1 cap), 23.Isaac Njoroge (KCB - 4 caps).

