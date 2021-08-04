Infobip to Power Expresso Senegal Customer Communication with Whatsapp

Combining WhatsApp with Infobip's in-house developed Conversations cloud contact center solution gives Expresso Senegal a powerful tool to manage customer communications and multiple use cases, from technical support to sales and loyalty programs. Using Conversations means less strain on Expresso customer agents and streamlined internal processes for improved communication and ultimately, a better customer experience.

“We’re delighted to partner with Expresso Senegal and provide them with the latest trend in customer communication. This is well beyond just a trend, this is a momentous change in the way businesses engage with their customers, and we are certain Expresso will see an immediate improvement and increased customer satisfaction”, says Mirza Bukva, Regional Director of Telecom Partnerships, Infobip Francophone Africa.

“At Expresso Sénégal, Innovation, Creativity, and Digital are embedded in all we do. Our leadership in introducing new and modern trends in technology and digitalization is unquestionable. This momentous change allowed us to have a good control of the management of customer relations on the most used digital channels, especially to optimize the operating costs related to the contact center and improve Customer satisfaction. In all communications and through all touchpoints, we can assure customers of Expresso’s dedication to living up to its expectations of excellence”, says Assane Diop, Digital customer experience Manager, Expresso Sénégal.

