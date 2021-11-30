RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Health Director General Buthelezi back at work

The Ministry of Health would like to announce the reinstatement of the Director General, Dr Sandile Buthelezi back to his role as the Accounting Officer of the National Department of Health with effect from Monday, 29 November 2021.

This follows the release of the Special Investigating Unit Report into the Digital Vibes contract in which a number of officials were implicated, including Dr Buthelezi.

He was placed on precautionary suspension to allow the investigation process to run smoothly, and subsequently undergone a disciplinary hearing process chaired by a retired Judge.

He was cleared of all charges levelled against him at the hearing process, hence his return to the office.

The Ministry of Health would like to wish Dr Buthelezi all the best in fulfilling his duties.

