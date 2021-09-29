European Union continues to support Eswatini's food insecure people through the World Food Programme

The EU’s funding will be used to scale up WFP’s cash transfers operations to reach families hardest-hit by the impacts of a poor harvest, rising food prices and the prolonged secondary effects of COVID-19 in the rural, urban and peri-urban areas of the Manzini, Lubombo and Hhohho regions. According to a recent government-led assessment by the Eswatini Vulnerability Assessment Committee , close to 27 percent of Eswatini’s population (317,000) will be at high risk of hunger over the next six months.