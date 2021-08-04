Coronavirus - Tunisia: UAE sends 47 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Tunisia

He added that this initiative is the fruit of ongoing communication between His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Kais Saied, President of Tunisia, noting that the UAE will continue to monitor worldwide health developments to advance its efforts to support other nations.

Last July, the UAE sent 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Tunisia, and in November 2020, it sent approximately 11 metric tonnes of medical supplies and equipment at a time when the worldwide number of COVID-related cases was rapidly rising due to a lack of medical supplies around the world.

To date, the UAE has provided over 2,200 metric tonnes of medical supplies to more than 135 countries, demonstrating once again its solidarity with other nations in line with the UAE leadership's vision.