RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for RSA (25 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

COVID-19 UPDATE: A total of 73,709 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 18,762 new cases, which represents a 25.5% positivity rate. A further 215 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 59,621 to date. Read more: https://www.nicd.ac.za/latest-confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-south-africa-25-june-2021/ .

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)
National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).

Recommended articles

Media files

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)
National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man being chased by wild bulldog jumps over tall fence wall without touching it (video)

‘Broke’ Yvonne Nelson asks her mum for MOMO (SCREENSHOT)

5 penis health signs guys shouldn't ignore

Shatta Wale busted for 'stealing' bag of money online (SCREENSHOT)

21-yr-old UNILAG student explains why she killed Super TV CEO after 4 months of romantic relationship

Fani-Kayode blasts those justifying Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga’s murder

'They thought I wasn't going to survive alone, now I'm richer' - Peter Okoye

Pasuma joins 'Gangs of Lagos' cast [See photos]

“Never marry a man who already has a child” – Lady warns with amazing reason