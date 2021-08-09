Positives: 64 Banadir: 55 Puntland: 9 Male: 34 Female: 30 Recovered: 24 Death: 8 Total Positive Cases: 15,929 Total Recovery: 7,783 Total Deaths: 858
Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (09 August 2021)
Cases Tested in the last 24 hours: 1,105
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng