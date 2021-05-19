Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (18 May 2021)

43 patients have recovered from the disease, 29 from the Home Based & Isolation Care, while 14 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 113,917 of which 82,806 are from Home Based Care & Isolation, & 31,111 are from various health facilities.

8 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 3 of them having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month while 5 are from reports of facility audit records conducted in the last one month. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,021.

1,039 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,714 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 108 patients are in the ICU, 22 of whom are on ventilatory support and 71 on supplemental oxygen. 15 patients are under observation. Another 91 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 87 of them in general wards and 4 in High Dependency Units.

