Cumulative tests: 2,247,959 Total Confirmed cases: 219,938 Total Recoveries: 202,372 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,319
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (14 August 2021)
New cases: 1,225 Sample size: 8,877 Positivity Rate: 13.8% Recoveries: 1,318 Recorded Deaths: 17
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
