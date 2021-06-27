RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (26 June 2021)

Daily: Laboratory Test: 5,307 Cases: 112 Severe Cases: 164 New Deaths: 7 Recovery: 288

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,850,570 Active Cases: 13,079 Total Cases: 275,881 Total Deaths: 4,309 Total Recovery: 258,491 Total Vaccinated: 1,988,902

