Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (19 July 2021)

Daily: Laboratory Test: 3,447 Cases: 84 Severe Cases: 138 New Deaths: 0 Recovery: 143

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,958,987 Active Cases: 10,964 Total Cases: 277,780 Total Deaths: 4,357 Total Recovery: 262,457 Total Vaccinated: 2,135,430

