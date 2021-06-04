RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Update (04 June 2021)

Total Daily Tests: 783 New Confirmed Cases: 9 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 18,632 Active Cases: 65 Recoveries: 17,894 (8 new) Currently Admitted: 9 New Deaths: 0 Total Deaths: 673 Total Vaccinated to Date: 35,227

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
