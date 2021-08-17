RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (17 August 2021)

Total Daily Tests: 2,419 Active Cases: 9,110 New Deaths: 9 New Confirmed Cases: 747 Recoveries: 27,200 (392 New) Total Deaths: 311(CFR 2.6%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 37,261 Currently Admitted: 311 Fully vaccinated: 109,596

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

