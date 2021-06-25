RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (24 June 2021)

Sixty-one patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Anseba, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, forty-one patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Nineteen patients are from the Quarantine Centers in Keren, Anseba Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Idi, Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, 69 patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (58) and Northern Red Sea (11) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 5147, while the number of deaths stands at 21.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 5,664.

