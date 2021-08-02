RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (02 August 2021)

APO Importer

Daily: Laboratory Test: 4,942 Cases: 268 Severe Cases: 265 New Deaths: 1 Recovery: 107

Total: Laboratory Test: 3,028,542 Active Cases: 12,746 Total Cases: 280,833 Total Deaths: 4,391 Total Recovery: 263,694 Total Vaccinated: 2,221,206

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

APO Importer

