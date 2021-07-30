Coronavirus - Botswana: No vaccine manufacturing company has withdrawn from an agreement with Botswana for supply of COVID-19 vaccines

The ministry therefore, advises the Sunday Standard/The Telegraph newspaper to desist from misinforming members of the public about a matter so sensitive and dear to their lives, as COVID-19 vaccines. Such misinformation can potentially lead to unnecessary panic, confusion, anxiety and hopelessness, especially at a time when many are looking up to the Government to do all it can to bring home COVID-19 vaccines. Media houses should therefore, follow all known news reporting principles of verifying facts before publishing and giving each party an opportunity to respond to matters that concern them. This did not happen in this case.