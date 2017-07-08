Home > World >

In Eritrea :  Asmara given UNESCO heritage listing

In Eritrea Asmara given UNESCO heritage listing

The people of Eritrea have long said their capital Asmara is like no other city in Africa, and on Saturday the UN agreed, designating it a World Heritage site.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The bowling alley in Asmara, Eritrea's capital, has an art-deco style interior with coloured glass play

The bowling alley in Asmara, Eritrea's capital, has an art-deco style interior with coloured glass

(AFP/File)

Kim Jong Un UN slams North Korea over 'provocative' sanctions evasion
North Korea steps up sanctions-busting - UN report
Zurich Shooting Swiss police say Muslim prayer hall shooter found dead
In Turkey Writers' group warns against criticism 'silence' ahead of poll
In Africa Conflicts blocking efforts to save giraffes
In Switzerland Swiss court tightens asylum criteria for Eritreans
Kim Jong-Nam Malaysian firms linked to North Korea spy front shut
In Sweden Agency says migrants claiming to be minors may be adults
Reporters Without Borders Some striking cases that show press freedom is in danger
Poland, Hungary EU sets June deadline for countries to take migrant share
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The people of Eritrea have long said their capital Asmara is like no other city in Africa, and on Saturday the UN agreed, designating it a World Heritage site.

The proclamation ends a long-running quest by Eritrean authorities to have the city's unique architecture, which includes an art-deco bowling alley with coloured glass windows and a petrol station built to resemble a soaring aeroplane, recognised by the UN cultural body, UNESCO.

It's also a rare example of positive world recognition for the Horn of Africa nation that is a major source of migrants fleeing across the Mediterranean to Europe due to the country's repressive policies.

"The city's recognition as a heritage site of outstanding universal value fills us with tremendous pride and joy, but also with a profound sense of responsibility and duty," said Hanna Simon, Eritrea's permanent delegate to UNESCO.

The Eritrean capital Asmara boasts a unique petrol station with soaring 18-metre (60-foot) concrete wings which was designed to look like a plane taking off play

The Eritrean capital Asmara boasts a unique petrol station with soaring 18-metre (60-foot) concrete wings which was designed to look like a plane taking off

(AFP/File)

The decision was taken at a meeting of the World Heritage Committee in the Polish city of Krakow.

A former Italian colony, most of the futuristic designs of the Eritrean capital date back to the rule of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini from 1936 to 1941.

Architects whose designs were unwelcome in conservative European cities found a place in Asmara at a time when about half of the city's population was Italian and the city was known as 'Piccola Roma', or "Little Rome".

While the modernist architecture of other Eritrean cities was destroyed during a decades-long war of liberation from Ethiopia, Asmara's survived and was declared a national monument by the government in 2001, which refers to it as Africa's "City of Dream" (sic).

Once known as "Little Rome", Eritrea's capital Asmara boasts buildings unlike anywhere else in Africa, a legacy of its Italian colonial past when architects were given free reign for structures judged too avant garde back home play

Once known as "Little Rome", Eritrea's capital Asmara boasts buildings unlike anywhere else in Africa, a legacy of its Italian colonial past when architects were given free reign for structures judged too avant garde back home

(AFP/File)

But efforts to restore the marble facades and Roman-style pillars of the city's theatres and cinemas have been hampered by a shortage of money and local expertise, city authorities say.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
2 United Nations UN set to adopt treaty outlawing nuclear weaponsbullet
3 Donald Trump US president kicks off fraught Europe tour with Poland...bullet

World

Joseph Nkaissery was appointed as Kenya's interior minister in 2014
In Kenya Country's interior minister dies in hospital
Paramilitary troops patrol the deserted streets of Srinagar as Indian Kashmir marks the first anniversary of a hugely popular rebel leader's death
In India Clashes as Kashmir marks key anniversary
Islamic State group fighters -- including foreign jihadists -- are mounting a desperate last stand in Iraq's Mosul, shown here on July 7, 2017
In Iraq Mosul becomes 'graveyard' for foreign jihadists
The pope warned Europe not to fall prey to the illusion that it could seal off its borders to stop migrants from coming in
Pope Francis Holy Father warns of 'dangerous alliances' among G20 powers