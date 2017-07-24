Home > Wellness >

Health Facts :  5 'Amazing' things you didn't know about the body

Health Facts 5 'Amazing' things you didn't know about the body

With the male testicles able to populate the entire world in months to the body heat capable of boiling water, check out amazing things about the body.

  • Published:

Herpes 5 things to know about venereal disease
Bloodshot Eyes 5 common causes of this condition
Migraine The right way to use massage to ease this throbbing pain
Wellness Tips 5 common foods that help deworm naturally
Wellness Tips If you do these 5 things, you need to deworm
Wellness Tips 7 dangers of getting tongue piercings, tooth gems
Nutritional Benefits 5 reasons to stop skipping breakfast
Wellness Tips 6 common things that trigger migraine
Pulse Daily How to get clear white eyes naturally
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Though the human body is made up of different types of cells and tissues, it's an amazing body of work.

The body has the capacity to do mindblowing/almost impossible things that can only but dazzle, from the stomach to the kidney to the skin giving off heat enough to boil water, a man's testicle capable of populating the entire earth and more!

Check out five amazing things via Reader’s Digest Book of Facts you didn't know the body is capable of:

1. The digestive acids in the stomach is very strong that it can dissolve zinc! The reason it hasn't 'burned' the stomach inside out is because the cells in the stomach lining are renewed so quickly that the acids don't have enough time to dissolve it.

ALSO READ: 5 things to know about Herpes

Female Body play

The female ovary has  five hundred-thousand egg cells but just about 400 will get to create a new life!

(Pinterest)

2. A male testicles is enough to birth an entire planet in six months! This is because a man's testicles are able to manufacture 10 million new sperm cells every living day!

3. The kidney each contains at least 1 million filters, filtering about 2.2 pints of bood every minute and expelling about 2.5 pints of urine per day.

ALSO READ: The right way to use massage to ease Migraine

A Man play

A man's testicles are able to manufacture 10 million new sperm cells every day

(Ask)

 

4. The female ovary has close to five hundred-thousand egg cells but just about 400 will get to create a new life!

5. The whole human body emits enough heat to boil half a gallon of water in 30 minutes!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Herpes 5 things to know about venereal diseasebullet
2 Cough 3 types of this reflex action never to ignorebullet
3 Millen Magese African top model defeats infertility, welcomes baby boybullet

Wellness

Migraine
Migraine The right way to use massage to ease this throbbing pain
Bloodshot eyes
Bloodshot Eyes 5 common causes of this condition
Agbo
Agbo 5 reasons why this herbal mixture should be preferred to orthodox medicine
Body Odour
Body Odour 2 simple things to do everyday if you notice pungent smell