5 things to know about Herpes

Herpes can be caused by sex as well as contact with a person who is actively shedding the herpes virus.

So the Internet is going crazy about Herpes, thanks to Usher, but we are willing to bet that most of the public does not really know anything about the infection.

While most are wondering why the R&B legend went as far as to pay a woman he infected with Herpes, $1.1 million, we can throw some light on the truth about the infection.

Here are five things to know about Herpes:

1) A lot of people have Herpes

According to the World Health Organization (W.H.O), 67% of the people in the world have the HSV-1 strain of the herpes simplex virus — that’s approximately 3.7 billion people worldwide.

Although HSV-1 refers to oral herpes infections, it also includes some genital infections.

2) Most of the people with Herpes, do not know they have it

As scary as it may seem, most people do not realise they have Herpes because they may not show any symptoms.

3) There are two types of Herpes

There’s herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2). Although different, they are closely related. Both are transmitted through close mucosal or skin contact with infected secretions.

HSV-1 primarily causes oral outbreaks, popularly known as cold sores, and HSV-2 usually causes genital outbreaks.

4) The stigma around Herpes is usually worse than the Infection itself

The stigma of having Herpes affects dating, social life and psychological health and most people who find themselves in these situations, find it easier to deal with the outbreaks that may disappear in a matter of days, than dealing with the stigma that seemingly lasts forever.

5) Herpes is not only transmitted through sex

Herpes can be caused by sex as well as contact with a person who is actively shedding the herpes virus. For someone with HSV-1, shedding could happen through the mouth or a cold sore, meaning that the virus can be transmitted through kissing, or simply sharing a drink.

