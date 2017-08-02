Nokia is back in Nigeria for the third time with new devices

Finnish startup HMD Global, the exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand name, is bringing the Nokia brand back to Nigeria with three new devices — the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6.

The devices were launched at a house party-themed event in Lekki, Lagos on July 26, 2017 with themes centered around superior craftsmanship, distinctive design and powerful entertainment features with a pure Android experience.

“Phones have become an extension of ourselves and are integral to so many aspects of our lives,” said Joseph Umunakwe, General Manager, West, East and Central Africa, HMD Global. “From capturing memories and keeping us entertained, to keeping in touch and remembering important dates and anniversaries, our smartphones are often at the heart of everything we do.”

The Nokia 6, which leads the pack, is made from a single block of aluminum to forge a unibody design and it will come with a 5.5-inch full HD screen.

Audio is taken care of by Dolby Atmos sound and the Nokia 6 is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 and the Qualcomm® Adreno™ 505 graphics processor. The Nokia 6 will be available in three colors: Matte Black,

Silver and Tempered Blue. It will retail for N78,000.

The Nokia 5 is also made from a single block of aluminum and powered by the same Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 processor but it has a smaller 5.2-inch IPS HD display.

An 8MP primary camera and 84-degree wide-angle front-facing camera are amongst some additional features of the Nokia 5. It will come in Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper. It will retail for N65, 000.

The Nokia 3 will retail for N48, 000 and the good people at HMD Global have told Pulse Tech that we will be getting a Nokia 6 to review so watch out for that.

Before then what Nokia memories do you have? Will you get a Nokia phone if you could buy one? Let us know in the comments section below.