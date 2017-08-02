Home > Pulse Tech >

Nokia is back in Nigeria for the third time with new devices

HMD Global Nokia is officially back in Nigeria for the third time with new devices

The Nokia 6, which leads the pack, is made from a single block of aluminum to forge a unibody design.

  • Published:
Nokia 3. play

Nokia 3.

(HMD Global)

Artificial Intelligence A smart speaker saved a mother, daughter from domestic abuse
Swift LTE You may be experiencing service shortage due to a fibre cable cut
Nokia 3310 A redesigned version of the legendary phone has been launched!
Nokia Tech giant partners with T-Mobile to hit ground-breaking LTE speeds up to 1Gbps
Gadget Have you seen a KFC phone?
Volkswagen German automaker is starting a ride-hailing service in Rwanda
L'Oreal Beauty product brand launches the world's first smart hair brush
Nokia 3310 Everybody's most legendary phone is coming back!
Nokia 3310 Everyone's favorite legendary phone is now available in Nigeria
Huawei, Nokia, LG, Blackberry Phone firms turn to artificial intelligence at top mobile fair
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Finnish startup HMD Global, the exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand name, is bringing the Nokia brand back to Nigeria with three new devices — the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6.

The devices were launched at a house party-themed event in Lekki, Lagos on July 26, 2017 with themes centered around superior craftsmanship, distinctive design and powerful entertainment features with a pure Android experience.

L-R: Joseph Umunakwe, General Manager – West, East & Central Africa, HMD Global, Justin Maier, Vice President, Sub Sahara Africa, HMD Global, Kola Osinowo, Senior Business Manager, West Africa, HMD Global, Patrick Henchie, Head of product and Operations, Sub Sahara Africa, HMD Global at the official Unveil Event of Nokia's new range of smartphones play

L-R: Joseph Umunakwe, General Manager – West, East & Central Africa, HMD Global, Justin Maier, Vice President, Sub Sahara Africa, HMD Global, Kola Osinowo, Senior Business Manager, West Africa, HMD Global, Patrick Henchie, Head of product and Operations, Sub Sahara Africa, HMD Global at the official Unveil Event of Nokia's new range of smartphones

(HMD Global)

 

Phones have become an extension of ourselves and are integral to so many aspects of our lives,” said Joseph Umunakwe, General Manager, West, East and Central Africa, HMD Global. “From capturing memories and keeping us entertained, to keeping in touch and remembering important dates and anniversaries, our smartphones are often at the heart of everything we do.”

The Nokia 6, which leads the pack, is made from a single block of aluminum to forge a unibody design and it will come with a 5.5-inch full HD screen.

Nokia, which is now a leading telecom equipment maker, has licenced its brand to HMD Global play

Nokia, which is now a leading telecom equipment maker, has licenced its brand to HMD Global

(Lehtikuva/AFP/File)

 

ALSO READ: Everyone's favorite legendary phone is now available in Nigeria

Audio is taken care of by Dolby Atmos sound and the Nokia 6 is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 and the Qualcomm® Adreno™ 505 graphics processor. The Nokia 6 will be available in three colors: Matte Black,
Silver and Tempered Blue. It will retail for N78,000. 

The Nokia 5 is also made from a single block of aluminum and powered by the same Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 processor but it has a smaller 5.2-inch IPS HD display.

The mid-range Nokia 6 launched globally earlier this year, and arrived in the US earlier this month. play

The mid-range Nokia 6 launched globally earlier this year, and arrived in the US earlier this month.

(Reuters)

 

An 8MP primary camera and 84-degree wide-angle front-facing camera are amongst some additional features of the Nokia 5. It will come in Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper. It will retail for N65, 000. 

The Nokia 3 will retail for N48, 000 and the good people at HMD Global have told Pulse Tech that we will be getting a Nokia 6 to review so watch out for that.

The redesigned version of the Nokia 3310 play

The redesigned version of the Nokia 3310.

(Mashable)

 

Before then what Nokia memories do you have? Will you get a Nokia phone if you could buy one? Let us know in the comments section below.

More

Smartphone Nigeria, you can buy the new Nokia 3 now!
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Repatriation Scandal MTN walks as Senate berates CBN over $14 billion...bullet
2 Google For Nigeria Google is bringing you a new version of YouTube...bullet
3 Samsung Galaxy A 2017, J7 Pro, or J Prime Do you want a free Level...bullet

Pulse Tech

Iyin Aboyeji
Iyinoluwa Aboyeji The new-age entrepreneur using technology to change payments in Africa
Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller General Hameed Ali
Tech Pays The Customs service made N49 million from its e-auction site
Coworking Conference 2017
Coworking Conference 2017 Best of tech, innovation, connectivity in one place!
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Adesuwa Onyenokwe on stage at Google For Nigeria
Google For Nigeria CEO Sundar Pichai talks Google's plans for Nigeria