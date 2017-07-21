Home > Pulse Tech >

Google just announced a service to help your business with hiring

Hire Google just announced a service to help your business with hiring

Hire has a cohesive applicant tracking service to offer and it is deeply integrated with G Suite to make it easier for businesses (big or small) to communicate.

  • Published:
Google CEO Sundar Pichai. play

Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

(AP)

Google Tech giant just launched an AI-powered jobs search feature
#DigitalSkills4Africa Google has trained 1 million youths across Africa in 11 months
Google Africa In 6 months, half a million Africans now have digital skills
WeChat Naspers shuts down instant messaging service in Nigeria - report
Free Basics Facebook partners with Airtel to launch platform in Nigeria
Travis Kalanick Uber CEO apologizes after video shows him berating driver
Lai Mohammed Minister kicks of first phase of Digital Switchover in Jos
Pulse Tech Review Huawei GR5 - Camera, lights, action!
Google Trends Bobrisky, ‘Africa’s Male Barbie’ dominates
Aso Villa Demo Day NCC urges private sector to help fund ICT innovations
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Just months after it launched Google for Jobs in the US, the tech giant has announced the launch of Hire, a new service that helps business effectively manage internal recruiting process. 

Hire has a cohesive applicant tracking service to offer and it is deeply integrated with G Suite to make it easier for businesses (big or small) to communicate with their candidates and monitor their progress via the interview process.

Google's new recruitment app for businesses, Hire. play

Google's new recruitment app for businesses, Hire.

(Techcrunch)

 

The only thing that seems to be missing here is giving these companies the tools to manage job posting. But Google says that is not its cup of tea, according to a Techcrunch report, but instead, it would be partnering with major online job boards.

ALSO READ: Tech giant just launched an AI-powered jobs search feature

According to Google, Hire is meant to help businesses go past manually tracking candidates. 

Hire and G Suite are made to work well together so recruiting team members can focus on their top priorities instead of wasting time copy-pasting across tools,” said Google product manager Berit Johnson in the announcement.

Google's entrance into the job listing and recruitment service is considered a disruptive innovation. play

Google's entrance into the job listing and recruitment service is considered a disruptive innovation.

(Google)

 

It is interesting to see the kinds of plays Google is making around jobs, hiring and business management tools, in recent times. 

What do you think about this tool? Would you use it for your business? Let us know in the comments section below.

More

Paradigm Initiative This organization is training 'Yahoo boys' to be coders
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Online Pyramid Scheme MMM scammed Nigerians to the tune of N11.9...bullet
2 9Mobile Etisalat Nigeria officially confirms brand name changebullet
3 NITDA The FG has banned hosting of government websites outside Nigeriabullet

Pulse Tech

Mukesh Ambani told Reliance shareholders at their annual general meeting the free JioPhone would be available in September. Ambani sent tremors through the sector when he launched his Jio telecoms venture last year offering free voice calls for life
Mukesh Ambani India's richest man to launch free smartphone as he shakes up telecoms
We have all had to deal with this annoying notification.
Selfies A secret guide to taking pictures even when you run out of storage
Creating you own website
Beginners Guide How to create your own website (Part 1)
Lionel Richie to be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at BET Awards 2014
Lionel Richie, Nigerian Celebrities Your daddy’s favorite love singer just threw some money into tech