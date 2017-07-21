Just months after it launched Google for Jobs in the US, the tech giant has announced the launch of Hire, a new service that helps business effectively manage internal recruiting process.

Hire has a cohesive applicant tracking service to offer and it is deeply integrated with G Suite to make it easier for businesses (big or small) to communicate with their candidates and monitor their progress via the interview process.

The only thing that seems to be missing here is giving these companies the tools to manage job posting. But Google says that is not its cup of tea, according to a Techcrunch report, but instead, it would be partnering with major online job boards.

ALSO READ: Tech giant just launched an AI-powered jobs search feature

According to Google, Hire is meant to help businesses go past manually tracking candidates.

“Hire and G Suite are made to work well together so recruiting team members can focus on their top priorities instead of wasting time copy-pasting across tools,” said Google product manager Berit Johnson in the announcement.

It is interesting to see the kinds of plays Google is making around jobs, hiring and business management tools, in recent times.

What do you think about this tool? Would you use it for your business? Let us know in the comments section below.