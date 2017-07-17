JAMB :  Exam body remits over N5b to FG, says it is highest amount in 40 years

Following the conclusion of its annual exams for admission seekers, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has remitted over N5b Naira to the Federal Government.

This amount according to a statement signed by the Board's Head of Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin and made available to newsmen is the highest remittance in 40 years of existence of the exam body.

The statement which was released in Abuja stated that the exam body was able to remit such amount because of its transparency and judicious use of resources and that it is not interested in candidates' money as being insinuated in some quarters.

“The Board is not interested in the candidates’ money as being insinuated by certain group who suggested to the Board that such registration will enhance the revenue base of the Board. No, we are more interested in the sanctity of the examination and not the money. If money is our concern we would not be returning over N5 billion to the Federal Government coffers.

"This year, we have remitted to the government over 5 billion Naira, the highest ever in the 40 years of the Board. This money was saved through the transparent and judicious use of resources", the statement reads in part.

The board, however, warned candidates not to indulge in multiple registrations in both Direct Entry and Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME saying it won't condone such practices.

ALSO READ: JAMB says there is no Cut off marks yet for admission seekers

“The public is requested to note that any candidate who indulges in double registration will be caught by our software and disqualified. This information is necessary for the public to know so that when such candidates are sanctioned it will be understood"

The release also stated that the Prof. Oloyede led management is working to ensure transparent, acceptable and fair admission process while it advised students to take caution so as not to fall victim of fraudsters.