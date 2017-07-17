Home > Student Pulse >

JAMB :  Exam body remits over N5b to FG, says it is highest amount in 40 years

JAMB Exam body remits over N5b to FG, says it is highest amount in 40 years

JAMB says the money was saved through the transparent and judicious use of resources

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board Registrar. play

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board Registrar.

(Concisenews)

Kaduna State University No plans to relocate tertiary institution from Southern Kaduna
Craze Clown goes to School Nigerian comedian graduates as a Medical Doctor
JAMB 'No cut off marks yet for admission' Exam body says
JAMB 48 CBT centres are now banned, here's why
JAMB Exam board to begin sales of foreign candidate, Direct Entry forms
ASUU Union commends JAMB over blacklist of 48 CBT centres
NOUN 5 things you should know about National Open University of Nigeria
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Following the conclusion of its annual exams for admission seekers, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has remitted over N5b Naira to the Federal Government.

This amount according to a statement signed by the Board's Head of Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin and  made available to newsmen is the highest remittance in 40 years of existence of the exam body. 

The statement which was released in Abuja stated that the exam body was able to remit such amount because of its transparency and judicious use of resources and that it is not interested in candidates' money as being insinuated in some quarters.

Fabian-Benjamin, Head of Media, JAMB play

Fabian-Benjamin, Head of Media, JAMB

(Guradian.g)

 

“The Board is not interested in the candidates’ money as being insinuated by certain group who suggested to the Board that such registration will enhance the revenue base of the Board. No, we are more interested in the sanctity of the examination and not the money. If money is our concern we would not be returning over N5 billion to the Federal Government coffers.

"This year, we have remitted to the government over 5 billion Naira, the highest ever in the 40 years of the Board. This money was saved through the transparent and judicious use of resources", the statement reads in part.

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams. play

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

(PremiumTimes)

 

The board, however, warned candidates not to indulge in multiple registrations in both Direct Entry and Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME saying it won't condone such practices.

ALSO READ: JAMB says there is no Cut off marks yet for admission seekers

“The public is requested to note that any candidate who indulges in double registration will be caught by our software and disqualified. This information is necessary for the public to know so that when such candidates are sanctioned it will be understood"

The release also stated that the Prof. Oloyede led management is working to ensure transparent, acceptable and fair admission process while it advised students to take caution so as not to fall victim of fraudsters.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Content Quality Associate at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 BSC, HND FG stops discrimination between degree holdersbullet
2 Sandra Musujusu Nigerian University student develops cure for breast...bullet
3 JAMB 'No cut off marks yet for admission' Exam body saysbullet

Student Pulse

Senate President, Bukola Saraki
#LAUTECH '34,000 students sitting at home since 2015 is unacceptable'- Saraki
Governor Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello Gov begs state varsity ASUU to suspend strike
WAEC
In Abuja Police arraign 4 persons for allegedly hacking into WAEC website
Rape
Pulse Opinion When the school teacher is a sexual predator