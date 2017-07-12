JAMB :  'No cut off marks yet for admission' Exam body says

An official of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has said that the exam body is yet to fix cut off marks for the recently conducted exams.

Fabian Benjamin who is the Head of the Media of the exam body said in a statement that the decision “is only done at a policy committee meeting with all stakeholders and is chaired by the Minister of Education.”

The board, therefore, urged candidates to ignore the figures being circulated on the social media as cut off figures.

However, for Direct Entry applicants, the board has announced the commencement of the sales of DE forms for candidates with A. Level results who are seeking direct admission into Universities.

The statement also announced the sales of Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination forms for foreign candidates who want to attend Nigerian Universities.

The statement reads in part “The process is as it was with the UTME, where you create a profile, obtain the PIN and proceed for biometric capturing at the Computer-Based (CBT) centres for direct entry candidates".

“We urge all candidates wishing to register through direct entry to obtain the PIN at Interswitch, Remita or any of the commercial banks earlier approved for the vending of UTME PINS."

Moreover, for candidates who intend to change course or institution, the board said it has not opened its portal for the changes.

“We will soon begin and when we do start, the changes will be done in all approved CBT centres nationwide. Candidates need not necessarily come to the board’s centres for the change. It can be done in any of the centres.

“This is to avoid overcrowding our offices for services that can be obtained at the utmost comfort by the candidates. The delay has been occasioned by the board’s preparation to ensure that the system is smooth and without encumbrances”.

On Monday, July 3, the board announced that the sales of both Direct Entry and Foreign Candidates forms would commence on Monday, July 10, 2017.