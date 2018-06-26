Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria Vs Argentina: starting 11 for 2018 World Cup game

Nigeria Vs Argentina La Albiceleste’s starting 11 leaks as Super Eagles set to maintain line-up Vs Iceland

  • Published:
Lionel Messi and Jorge Sampaoli play Nigeria Vs Argentina: starting 11 for 2018 World Cup game (AP)
After failing to win their opening two games of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Argentina are ringing the changes for their crunch group B clash against Nigeria.

Argentina need a win and favourable result from the other Group D game between Iceland and Croatia.

Amidst reports of chaos in camp and players’ revolt against their coach Jorge Sampaoli, a particular starting line-up against Nigeria has been widely reported.

Jorge Sampaoli play Sampaoli's tactics were leaked through pictures (EPA)

 

According to media reports, Franco Armani will start in goal ahead of Willy Caballero who has been dropped following his error in the 3-0 loss to Croatia.

Mundo Albiceleste also report that only eight of the 11 players that started against Croatia will make the starting 11 against Nigeria.

Argentina starting 11 against Nigeria play Projected starting 11 for Argentina against Nigeria (Pulse)

 

One of the casualties is reportedly Sergio Aguero will be replaced with Gonzalo Higuain.

Sampaoli inadvertently revealed his tactical work on the training ground ahead of the crunch game against Nigeria.

Photographers pictured the scribbles on the coach’s notebook which show two seven-a-side teams lining up against each other in a knockabout in training.

Super Eagles line-up

Nigeria starting 11 against Argentina play Projected Super Eagles starting 11 against Argentina (Pulse)
 

For the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Gernot Rohr is set to maintain the same line-up which he used for the 2-0 win over Argentina.

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has made an appeal to Croatia not to rest players in their final 2018 FIFA World Cup group D encounter against Iceland. play

Mikel John Obi

(Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

 

In the 3-5-2 formation, only captain Mikel John Obi is a doubt following the fractured metacarpal he suffered against Iceland.

Rohr has however insisted that the midfielder can play with a cast.

