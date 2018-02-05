news

Team Nigeria to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games have arrived in Pyeongchang where they will be representing Nigeria for the first time.

The trio of Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga will be competing in the Bobsled while Simidele Adeagbo w ill be competing in the Skeleton event .

After a beehive of activity in Nigeria, the girls departed Nigeria to Pyeongchang to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Sponsors

They took off on Saturday, February 3 after a couple of sponsors' event in Lagos and meeting a delegation from the Federal Government in Abuja.

The girls arrived in Nigeria on Thursday, February 1 and were immediately hosted to an event by Nigerian Breweries, one of their sponsors.

On Friday, February 2 there were more sponsors' events as the girls were unveiled by KLM Flights in partnership with Travelstart Nigeria.

They were also unveiled by Visa who are also one of their sponsors.