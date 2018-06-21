Pulse.ng logo
Go
World Cup 2018: Time and place to watch Nigeria Vs Iceland

Nigeria Vs Iceland Time and where to watch Super Eagles crucial World Cup 2018 game

Everything thing you need to know about time and schedule of Nigeria Vs Iceland World Cup 2018 game.

  • Published:
Super Eagles of Nigeria play

Super Eagles of Nigeria

(Twitter/Super Eagles)
After a disappointing 2-0 loss to Croatia in their opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Friday, May 22 face Iceland in another Group D game.

The Super Eagles are heading to the game in dire need of a win to give them any chance of progressing to the round of 16 and lifting Nigerians who have become apathetic following the 2-0 loss to Croatia.

Mikel John Obi, Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi play

Mikel John Obi, Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi

(Julian Finney/Getty Images)

 

Nigeria are bottom of Group D after that loss and will be looking to get all three points to get any chance of reaching the second round.

Time of game of Nigeria Vs Iceland

The game at the Volgograd Arena will be played on Friday, June 22 and will kick off at exactly 4 pm.

Where to watch of Nigeria Vs Iceland

Football fans in Nigeria will, as usual, be able to see the game on SuperSport stations on DSTV and GOTV. Star Times’s World football and Sports Life channels will also air the game.

Kwese will also air the game on their Kwese Free Sports channel.

The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) are listed as official broadcasters on the FIFA website that means your local terrestrial TV station will also be showing the game.

