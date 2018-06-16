news

Twitter reacted as the Super Eagles lost 2-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup , group D opener on Saturday, June 16.

After a slow start to the game, Croatia took the lead through an own goal by Oghenekaro Etebo who put the ball past Francis Uzoho.

Croatia sealed the result when Luka Modric converted a penalty after Mario Mandzukic was brought down by William Troost Ekong.

Nigerians blame Rohr as Croatia humble Super Eagles 2-0

Gernot Rohr was among the trends on Twitter following the Super Eagles defeat to Croatia.

Nigerian were not impressed with the selection and substitutions of the German tactician following the game.

Croatia vs Nigeria stats

Reacting to the game a fan said, "Gernot Rohr actually waited till the 88th minute before substituting Mikel?

Even my 6 yr old son knows Mikel should have been off that pitch ages ago. Gernot Rohr is responsible for this loss Tactics and substitutions were all wrong."

A fan said, "Everybody knows where Mikel should be playing except Rohr. And he is the one they pay to know these things o."

Another fan said, "Bruh Rohr is a fraud.....Man can't even coach....There was no visible formation"

Super Eagles jerseys trolled after defeat to Croatia

The Super Eagles arrived Russia in style and were awarded winners of the fashion World Cup , but following defeat Twitters users expressed concerns about if the team is too focused on taking pictures than preparing for the games.

A fan said, "Going forward, there must be a permanent ban to photoshoot! The team were busy taking photos instead of training. Please this message must get to Rohr! Thank you! "

Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo trolled after 2-0 loss to Croatia

Super Eagle captain Mikel Obi and forward Odion Ighalo were both trolled on Twitter following their performance in the 2-0 defeat to Croatia.

A fan said, "Odion Ighalo & Mikel Obi. What do they have in common? They both play in the Chinese league and played rubbish in this game."

On Mikel's performance a fan said, "Mikel is a big liability, Why downplay Iwobi just for Mikel to shine and he still can't even shine, Why did Iheanacho not start the match or at least the second half, What kinda coach do we have"

On Ighalo's failure in front of goal, a fan said, "And let's talk about our number 9, Odion Ighalo just doesn't score, even if hell freezes over!"

Another fan said, "Am I the only one that thinks Odion Ighalo is lowkey pregnant?"

The Super Eagles will hope to bounce back against Iceland while Croatia take on Argentina in their next fixture.